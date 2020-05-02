Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $5,055,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

