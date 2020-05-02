Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,260,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

IVZ opened at $7.99 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.