Huntington National Bank Invests $30,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

