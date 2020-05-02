Huntington National Bank Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $173.02 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $198.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34.

