Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.