Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of PACW opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

