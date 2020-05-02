Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VOYA stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

