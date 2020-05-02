Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $1,889,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.4006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

