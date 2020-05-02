Huntington National Bank Sells 1,615 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $85,568,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 66.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 767,253 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 2.64. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Guggenheim upped their price target on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,187. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

