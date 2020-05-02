Huntington National Bank Sells 490 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

