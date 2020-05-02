Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.12, 162,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 360% from the average session volume of 35,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 41.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,460,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.