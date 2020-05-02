ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $251.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

ICUI stock opened at $217.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

