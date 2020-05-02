Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 176,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 53,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.