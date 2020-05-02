IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $23.38 on Thursday. IMI PLC/S has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI PLC/S (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.