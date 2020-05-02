Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.53.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.