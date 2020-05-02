Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

