Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $581.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

