Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VRT) Critical Analysis

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inrad Optics and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $10.01 million 0.69 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 205.80

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inrad Optics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inrad Optics and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Inrad Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics -7.75% -34.44% -10.87% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62%

Risk and Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Inrad Optics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services. Its optical components include planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers The company also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockels' cells and associated electronics. It serves corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser system, process control, and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, national laboratories, and universities. The company markets its products through sales, marketing, and customer service teams, as well as through independent sales agents. Inrad Optics, Inc. also exports its products Europe, Israel, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Photonic Products Group, Inc. and changed its name to Inrad Optics, Inc. in 2012. Inrad Optics, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Northvale, New Jersey.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

