Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.22. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

