IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $82,479,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter valued at $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

