IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

IRCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 165.64%. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

