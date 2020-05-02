iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

