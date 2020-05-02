iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

