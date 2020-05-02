iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 183,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.