Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $102,551,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

