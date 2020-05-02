Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

