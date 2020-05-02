Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 287,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

