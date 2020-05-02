Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated Banc Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after buying an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $5,543,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 431,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.