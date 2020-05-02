Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 568,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.