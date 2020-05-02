Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €3.90 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.53) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.82 ($5.60).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €3.37 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of €8.22 ($9.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.92.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.