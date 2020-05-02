Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SL Green Realty Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

SLG stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

