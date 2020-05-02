John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.