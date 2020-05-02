JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €2.98 ($3.47) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.06 ($3.55).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

