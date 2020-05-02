JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €36.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

