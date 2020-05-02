JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.10 ($107.09).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €84.22 ($97.93) on Thursday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.19.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

