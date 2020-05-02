JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.79 ($104.40).

SU opened at €83.46 ($97.05) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.13.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

