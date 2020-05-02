Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €15.00 by Baader Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.73 ($24.10).

Shares of JUN3 opened at €16.54 ($19.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.86 and its 200 day moving average is €19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $793.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 12-month high of €31.34 ($36.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

