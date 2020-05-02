Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

