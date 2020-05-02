Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.20-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.20-1.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

