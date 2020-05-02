Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.46, 13,681,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 7,044,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

