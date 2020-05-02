Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.77 ($67.17).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €55.05 ($64.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.50. Krones has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a 1-year high of €83.85 ($97.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

