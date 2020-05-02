Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.74 ($61.32).

LXS opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.87. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

