Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:LVS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

