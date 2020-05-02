Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

