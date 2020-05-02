LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $57,722 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

