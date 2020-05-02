Lendingtree’s (TREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TREE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $241.13 on Thursday. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 200.94, a P/E/G ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

