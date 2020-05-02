Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 117.99% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 134,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

