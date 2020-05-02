Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $19.89 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $64,720.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $9,747,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $8,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

