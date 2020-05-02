Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC cut their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,126.25 ($14.82).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 952 ($12.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 860.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,368.44. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £30,604 ($40,257.83).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

