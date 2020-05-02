Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Down 5.1%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.07, approximately 2,374,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,814,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,466. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

